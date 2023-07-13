Good morning SAG-AFTRA! How are you feeling? Strike-ready? Us too. Besides the news that SAG-AFTRA is very likely to go on strike alongside the WGA as the AMPTP refuses to bargain in good faith, we’ve got updates from Mission: Impossible, a peek at the Godzilla design to be used in Minus One, and a rumor about Black Bolt. Spoilers, to the picket lines!



Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 2

During a recent interview with Variety, Christopher McQuarrie stated he’s “not done” with Angela Bassett’s character, Erica Sloane, despite her noted absence in Dead Reckoning, Part 1.

It was interesting. She was going to be the head of the CIA. She would have been in that room with all the other heads of the intelligence community and, uh, we’re not done with Angela Bassett. Angela is too fabulous. You could never ever let Angela get away. There’s always a plan in the future.

Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon revealed he has a cameo in Mortal Kombat 2 on Twitter.

The Inhumans/Black Bolt



During another recent interview with The Radio Times, Anson Mount revealed he’s had “some informal conversations” about reprising his role as Black Bolt in the MCU, but the company currently has “their current phase that they need to do” in the meantime.

If the answer was yes I wouldn’t be able to tell you — but the answer is no, so I can. I’ve had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it’s a conversation, but they’ve got their current phase that they need to do. I don’t know, we’ll see. I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character.

Tron: Ares

Cameron Monagan, of Cal Kestis face and fame, has joined up with the Tron: Ares cast in a new announcement on Deadline.

Shameless alum Cameron Monaghan has closed a deal to join Jared Leto and more in Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise from Disney. Details as to Monaghan’s character are under wraps, though the film will follow Leto’s computer program Ares on a journey from the digital world to that of humans.

Borderlands

Jamie Lee Curtis also discussed Tannis, her character in the upcoming Borderlands movie, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She has autism. She’s a strange woman who has objectum sexuality, where she falls in love with inanimate objects. [She is] the character that knew Cate Blanchett’s character’s mother, which is why I’m in the movie. I am the connection back to Cate’s early past.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

According to Film Ratings, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been rated “PG” for “sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material.”

Cobweb

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Cobweb has been rated “R” for “horror violence and some language.”

Godzilla: Minus One

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Godzilla’s new design in Minus One.

Aporia

Judy Greer breaks the timeline after using her neighbor’s time machine to bring her late husband back to life in the trailer for Aporia, co-starring Edi Gathegi, Payman Maadi and Faithe Herman.

APORIA Official Trailer (2023) | Directed by Jared Moshé | Judy Greer | Edi Gathegi | Payman Maadi

Doctor Who

The official Doctor Who Twitter page has revealed an image of the TARDIS painted hot pink, possibly suggesting an upcoming episode sees the Doctor’s time machine receive its first Barbie-esque makeover since 1988's “The Happiness Patrol.”

The Hardy Boys

Hulu has a new trailer for the third and final season of its supernatural-tinged Hardy Boys series.

The Hardy Boys S3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Riverdale

Finally, The CW has released a trailer for the final few episodes of Riverdale’s increasingly bizarre seventh season.

Riverdale Season 7 “Final Episodes” Trailer (HD)

