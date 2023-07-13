SAG-AFTRA Contract Expires; Negotiating Committee Recommends a Strike

A t 11:59 PM PT on June 12 , the SAG-AFTRA contract expired. After nearly four weeks of negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee agreed that they had not yet reached a satisfying successor contract, and did not allow for a second extension.



So. Here we are. Standing on the precipice of a two-pronged strike as two of the strongest, largest, most visible unions in Hollywood decide they would rather risk their livelihoods than suffer the indignity of a shit contract. The last time that SAG-AFTRA struck against the AMPTP was in 1986. The strike lasted 14 hours. Somehow, I doubt t his strike will be as abbre viated. There’s more money involved, after all.

The last time that the WGA and SAG struck against the AMPTP at the same time was in 1960, when their strikes overlapped for the six-week duration of the SAG strike. (SAG and AFTRA had not yet merged.) With the last major combined labor action between writers and actors occurring nearly 60 years ago, this seems like an inflection point for the Film industry at large.

Right now, SAG-AFTRA has not called a strike—the negotiation committe has suggested that there should be one, and the SAG-AFTRA National Board will be voting Thursday morning—today—to determine whether or not to strike. But with the nearly 98% strike approval from voting membership... it seems clear what the mandate is from the rank and file.

From the SAG-AFTRA press release, President Fran Drescher offered a statement, “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision.”



Additionally, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in the press release, “The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry’s business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That’s not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members’ resolve, as they are about to fully discover.”

SAG-AFTRA will hold a press release at 12:00 PM on July 13 to announce the result of the strike vote.

