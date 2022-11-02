Watch Tilda Swinton and Tilda Swinton team up for a haunting new ghost movie. Mads Mikkelsen is joining Bryan Fuller’s new horror film. The CW is only giving short orders to The Winchesters and Gotham Knights. Plus, Namor rises in a new Wakanda Forever featurette. Spoilers, away!



Dust Bunny

THR reports Mads Mikkelse n is attached to star in Dust Bunny, a new film from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller in which “an eight-year-old girl enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.”

Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare

THR also has word Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is now working on a horror version of Peter Pan titled Neverland Nightmare.

Captain America: New World Order

During a recent interview with Collider, Marvel VP of Production and Development, Nate Moore, hinted Sam Wilson’s Captain America will butt heads with Harrison Ford’s ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in New World Order.

Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.

Violent Night

Fandango has a new look at David Harbour’s Santa Claus in Violent Night.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new Wakanda Forever featurette introduces Tenoch Huerta’s Namor.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Namor

The Eternal Daughter

Tilda Swinton plays her own mother in the trailer for The Eternal Daughter, an ambiguous supernatural drama coming to VOD December 2.

The Eternal Daughter | Official Trailer HD | A24

Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix has canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons. [TV Line]

The Winchesters/Gotham Knights

According to Deadline, the CW is capping the first seasons of The Winchesters and Gotham Knights at thirteen episodes, noting “the decision was made by the network’s new Nexstar-appointed president, Dennis Miller, who has decided against backorders for all first-year CW dramas.”

The Last of Us

The Last of Us will premiere January 15 on HBO Max, according to a newly updated description on the season 1 trailer available on the streaming platform.

Stargirl

Comic Book has photos from “The Killer,” tonight’s episode of Stargirl. Click through to see the rest.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC has released ten seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff starring Maggie and Negan.

His Dark Materials

HBO has also released a trailer for the third season of His Dark Materials premiering December 5.

His Dark Materials: Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO

Quantum Leap

Finally, Quantum Leap does Yellowjackets as Ben finds himself in the body of a marooned teenager from 1996 in the trailer for next week’s Fall finale.

Quantum Leap 1x08 Promo “Stand by Ben” (HD) Fall Finale

