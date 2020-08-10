We come from the future
Gadgets

Casio's Latest G-Shocks Are Vibrant, and Presumably Bulletproof

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:BIG WATCH
BIG WATCHwatchescasio
Illustration for article titled Casios Latest G-Shocks Are Vibrant, and Presumably Bulletproof
Image: Casio

As if G-Shock wasn’t beefy enough, Casio has just announced three new models in the GA900 family, an analog-digital watch that is about as big and thick as hamster’s personal pan pizza.

The GA900s are normal G-Shock watches, just supersized. The Analog-Digital line features analog hands over a digital readout and is water-resistant to 200 meters.

Illustration for article titled Casios Latest G-Shocks Are Vibrant, and Presumably Bulletproof
Photo: Casio
The watches are described as “heavy-duty models that are great for wear in tough environments and as street fashion items as well,” which is watch-speak for “You can wear this on a construction site but you’ll most likely wear it to Starbucks.”

The GA900 is bog-standard in terms of functionality. A unique retrograde timer at noon displays time elapsed and it also supports world time and dual time readouts thanks to the analog hands and digital display. It comes on a resin or reflective cloth band.

The real benefit, obviously, is that this thing can probably survive getting run over by a truck and is visible - if not from space - then from a drone. Both are important factors in 21st-century watch choice.

The pieces are available for pre-order for $130 on Casio’s website.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, boardgames, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo. He also runs TechForReporters.

