Tour Chucky's Version of the White House in a New Season 3 Video

When Chucky returns later this week, the horror comedy series will have a whole new crime scene for the killer doll to prowl: the White House. Devon Sawa, who has played a different character each season (in season one, he played twin dads; in season two, a Catholic priest), is the perfect choice to play POTUS—with proof in this delightful “tour video” ahead of season three.



Inside Chucky: Devon Sawa Gives a Tour of the White House | Chucky Season 3 | SYFY & USA Network

He’s got my vote! The sets look great too, right down to the “Diet Coke button.”

“In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season three now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world—America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for ‘Jennifer Tilly’s’ murderous rampage last season.”

Chucky returns to Syfy and USA October 4 with the first four episodes of season three; episodes will also stream the next day on Peacock. The rest of season three arrives in 2024.

