Chucky Infiltrates the White House in First Look at Season 3

After that rather bedazzling cliffhanger that capped Chucky season two (I screamed, both in horror and fiendish delight), everyone’s favorite killer doll has quite the path carved out for season three. Fans don’t have to wait long to see WTF happens next: Chucky season three arrives October 4, and we’ve finally got a first peek.



Chucky Invades the Oval Office in Season 3 | Chucky TV Series Teaser Trailer | SYFY & USA Network

Here’s the official season three description: “In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season three now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world—America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for ‘Jennifer Tilly’s’ murderous rampage last season.”

This reveal comes after Chucky himself streamed an insult-filled press conference a few weeks back, hinting that “D.C. is gonna get Chucked up!” He also confirmed the return of fan favorite Jennifer Tilly, but wouldn’t comment on whether or not Devon Sawa—a Child’s Play film series alumni who played a dual role in Chucky’s first season, then was slyly resurrected as an entirely new character in season two—would be back. Well, now we know: not only is Sawa back... he’s the damn POTUS! (For how long, though... for how long?)

Chucky season three premieres October 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY/USA; new episodes will also stream the next day on Peacock.

