Cobra Kai Will Return For a Sixth and Final Season

Cobra Kai never dies, but it is coming to an end. Netflix just announced that the hit Karate Kid spinoff show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last. But show creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald simultaneously released a letter letting fans know: this is exactly how they wanted to do it.

“Our day-one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined,” the trio said in a statement. “So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.” Here’s a brief teaser.

Cobra Kai | Season 6 Announcement | Netflix

“While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” the statement continues. “This fandom is the best on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai never dies.”

Advertisement

“In the meantime, strap in for the biggest season of Cobra Kai yet. And let today be a celebration of all that’s come, as well as all that’s still left to be told. We couldn’t do it without you. We made it. Strike first, strike hard, no mercy.”

First of all, this makes a lot of sense. The fifth season ended with pretty much the ultimate Karate Kid reunion as all the bad guys from the original trilogy teamed up to take down the evil Terry Silver. But also, season five set up a huge finale in the form of the Sekai Taikai, an international karate tournament that all of the dojos in the show qualify for. That means for season six, Cobra Kai is going international.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Plus there are still a few mysteries to uncover. Like, what’s John Kresse going to do now that he’s escaped from prison? And, of course, the whereabouts of Julie Pierce, Hilary Swank’s character from The Next Karate Kid. She was Mr. Miyagi’s only other American student that we know of, and the producers have been asked about a possible cameo for years. Even if the Oscar winner doesn’t show up, surely Julie will be a part of this season.

Then there’s that one weird aside in the statement: “We hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line.” Will season six set up more stories? And isn’t there a very mysterious Karate Kid movie coming out in 2024 that these guys said they had nothing to do with? Maybe that was just some diversion.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, it’s a sad day but also a good day for Cobra Kai fans— and now that the ending is in sight, there’s plenty more fun to be had. Cobra Kai season six doesn’t have a release date, but we’d imagine sometime in early 2024 is a good bet.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.