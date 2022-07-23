Star Trek’s been making some pretty bold moves in its current ascendant era of shows, but it’s just announced it’s pulling one of its boldest, most bonkers moves so far: Lower Decks is teaming up with Strange New Worlds.



Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con, in Strange New Worlds’ second season—which already has enough on its Trek plate to deal with thanks to the return of Captain Kirk! Again!—will feature a Jonathan Frakes-directed crossover between Trek’s newest show and its animated darling, Lower Decks. Although we don’t know how they’re going to show up a century in the past yet (it’s Star Trek, it won’t be that hard), Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will reprise their Lower Decks roles as Ensigns Bomiler and Mariner, announcing the news after crashing almost literally into Anson Mount’s appearance at the Star Trek Universe panel this afternoon.

Quaid and Newsome will be voicing their roles, rather than physically starring as live-action versions of their Lower Decks heroes, too: the special episode will feature a hybrid of live-action and animation to make one of the most unlikely of Star Trek team-ups to ever happen, well, actually happen.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has yet to be given a return date for its sophomore season; meanwhile Star Trek: Lower Decks will return to Paramount+ on August 25. We’ll bring you more on Trek’s plans to smush the two together as and when we learn them.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

