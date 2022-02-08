He’s one of America’s greatest living composers, his work scoring films has elevated cinema soundtracks as a whole and some franchises specifically. He’s John Williams, and he’s celebrating his 90th birthday today. So why not celebrate with him by listening to a few of his greatest songs?



Note: These are not necessarily his nine greatest songs, nor are they in any kind of order. There are just some of his biggest, most beloved hits, mixed with a few hidden gems that combine to showcase the incredible depth of this man’s talent. Feel free to add your contributions in the comments!