Sci-fi thriller The Creator was one of the most intriguing, most unexpected buzz-makers at this year’s CinemaCon—and now the world can see why, since the trailer for the latest from Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 2014's Godzilla) has just been released.



The Creator | Teaser Trailer | 20th Century Studios

The cast is killer—John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), and Allison Janney (I, Tonya), plus newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles—and the script is by Edwards and Chris Weitz (the latter of whom co-wrote Rogue One with Tony Gilroy), from a story by Edwards.

And speaking of, here’s that story from the official press release: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”



A fascinating original sci-fi idea, not based on a book or comic or part of some huge franchise? Add that to the fact that the trailer is great, the cast is excellent, and we’re big Rogue One fans, and The Creator is high atop our must-see list. It arrives in theaters September 29.

