Beginning on August 20, Cricket Wireless will begin offering the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers that subscribe to the service’s $60/mo. unlimited plan.

“We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting-edge and high-quality entertainment available,” said Tony Mokry, Cricket Wireless’s vice president and chief marketing officer. “From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We’re so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers.”

For existing HBO Max customers, activating the deal will be as easy as logging into the app with their Cricket Wireless credentials for free access. Existing Cricket Wireless customers who are on a lower-tier plan will have to upgrade if they want HBO Max access.

HBO Max combines content from HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and more. The ad-supported tier of the service normally goes for $9.99 per month.



“Since launching HBO Max last year, we’ve continually expanded customers’ access to the product, and partnering with Cricket, our first prepaid wireless distributor of the streaming platform, is a great opportunity to offer millions of customers instant access to HBO Max at no cost to them,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Partner Management and Partner Marketing, WarnerMedia.

Offering free access to streaming content has become a favored strategy of mobile networks eager to woo potential customers: Just last week, Verizon announced that it would begin offering Fios customers 12 free months of AMC+ in a similar deal, which would notably grant them early access to the premiere of The Walking Dead’s eagerly anticipated final season.