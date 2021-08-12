If you’re a new Verizon FiO S customer who loves gratuitous violence and heartbreak, you just might be in luck: Starting Thursday, Verizon is offering select customers up to 12 free months of AMC+, which will grant them early access to the premiere of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Advertisement

The offer, part of a limited partnership between Verizon and AMC+, only applies to select customers who meet the following criteria:

New or existing Verizon customers activating a new line through purchase of a 5G phone on the brand’s Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited plans will receive access to 12 months of AMC+



New customers who activate a new line on a Start Unlimited plan will receive access to six months of AMC+.



Existing customers on a Verizon Unlimited plan who are upgrading their phones will receive access to six months of AMC+.



New FiOS Home Internet customers will receive access to up to 12 months of AMC+.

This isn’t the first time Verizon has inked distribution deals with subscription streaming services in an attempt to woo customers; FiOS users on Unlimited plans have previously been granted similar free access offers for platforms including Disney+ and Discovery+.



“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” Erin McPherson, the company’s head of content partnerships, said in a statement. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences.”

“Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn’t be better timed.”

The Walking Dead—a cult favorite that first premiered on AMC in 2010 and is currently in its 11 th and final season—is set to premiere on Aug. 15 in streaming, and a week later on the AMC network.