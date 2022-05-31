We’ve got the dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters soon, the dragons of House of the Dragon arriving on HBO Max this fall, and as everyone knows, every day is Godzilla Day. But with this list, we’re celebrating the reptilian subgenre of “crocodile horror,” in honor of scaly twin terrors Alligator and Alligator II: The Mutation arriving on Shudder starting June 2.



Side note: Before anyone gets tangled up in the use of “alligator” versus “crocodile,” we’re including movies featuring both kinds of animals here. (Honestly, it’s mostly crocodiles.) They’re similar enough—including that shared trait of having an alarming array of teeth—and none of these movies are exactly aiming for scientific accuracy anyway.