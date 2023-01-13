A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series Leaps Into Existence

Get a glimpse of the timeline shenanigans coming to The Flash’s final season. There’s a bevy of new production photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City. The composer of the Joker sequel has begun, uh, composing, John Carpenter denies a rumor, and much more await in today’s Morning Spoilers.
All You Need Is Blood
Deadline reports Mena Suvari, Eddie Griffin, and Logan Riley Bruner are attached to star in All You Need Is Blood, a new zombie-comedy from director Cooper Roberts. The story is said to follow “a 16-year-old aspiring director” who “teams up with his friends to create the ultimate student film after a strange meteor lands in his backyard and turns his deadbeat father into a brain-eating zombie.”
Dead Space
During a recent interview with Variety, John Carpenter denied recent rumors he’s attached to direct the Dead Space movie based on the video game of the same name.
No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the Dead Space video game coming out in January, and I’m there.
Joker: Folie à Deux
Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also revealed to Variety she’s now working on the musical Joker sequel.
Unwelcome
Jon Wright’s Unwelcome will finally see release “in select theaters” on March 10 before receiving a VOD release on March 14, 2023.
Knock at the Cabin
Dolby Cinema has also unveiled its exclusive poster for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.
Unicorn Boy
A depressed artist is “magically sucked into a unicorn-run alternate dimension” in the trailer for Unicorn Boy, starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Harold Perrineau, Michelle Trachtenberg, Parvesh Cheena, Sarah Natochenny, Katie Leclerc, Brett Davern, Beau Mirchoff, Sethward, Cindy Paola, and Neil Garguilo.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Series
Deadline reports Jason Ning (Silk: Spider Society) is developing a television series based on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon “and four other novels in Wang DuLu’s Crane Iron Pentalogy” for Sony Pictures Television.
Alien: The Series
Likewise, Variety’s Randee Dawn reports Noah Hawley’s Alien series is now in “active production” on Twitter.
Superman & Lois
Elizabeth Tulloch shared a photo of herself from the set of Superman & Lois’ third season.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
ComicBook has five new pictures of the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City.
The Flash
Lastly, Barry must protect his favored timeline from the Rogues in a new trailer for the final season of The Flash.