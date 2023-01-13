A Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV Series Leaps Into Existence

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Get a glimpse of the timeline shenanigans coming to The Flash’s final season. There’ s a bevy of new production photos from The Walking Dead: Dead City. The composer of the Joker sequel has begun, uh, composing, John Carpenter denies a rumor, and much more await in today’s Morning Spoilers.



All You Need Is Blood

Deadline reports Mena Suvari, Eddie Griffin, and Logan Riley Bruner are attached to star in All You Need Is Blood, a new zombie-comedy from director Cooper Roberts. The story is said to follow “a 16-year-old aspiring director” who “teams up with his friends to create the ultimate student film after a strange meteor lands in his backyard and turns his deadbeat father into a brain-eating zombie.”

Advertisement

Dead Space

During a recent interview with Variety, John Carpenter denied recent rumors he’s attached to direct the Dead Space movie based on the video game of the same name .

No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it?’ I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the Dead Space video game coming out in January, and I’m there.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

Joker: Folie à Deux

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir also revealed to Variety she’s now working on the musical Joker sequel.

Advertisement

Unwelcome

Jon Wright’s Unwelcome will finally see release “in select theaters” on March 10 before receiving a VOD release on March 14, 2023.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Knock at the Cabin

Dolby Cinema has also unveiled its exclusive poster for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Advertisement

Unicorn Boy

A depressed artist is “magically sucked into a unicorn-run alternate dimension” in the trailer for Unicorn Boy, starring the voices of Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Harold Perrineau, Michelle Trachtenberg, Parvesh Cheena, Sarah Natochenny, Katie Leclerc, Brett Davern, Beau Mirchoff, Sethward, Cindy Paola, and Neil Garguilo.

Unicorn Boy (2023) - Official Trailer

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Series

Deadline reports Jason Ning (Silk: Spider Society) is developing a television series based on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon “and four other novels in Wang DuLu’s Crane Iron Pentalogy” for Sony Pictures Television.

Advertisement

Alien: The Series

Likewise, Variety’ s Randee Dawn reports Noah Hawley’s Alien series is now in “active production” on Twitter.

Advertisement

Superman & Lois

Elizabeth Tulloch shared a photo of herself from the set of Superman & Lois’ third season.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Comic Book has five new pictures of the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Flash

Lastly, Barry must protect his favored timeline from the Rogues in a new trailer for the final season of The Flash.