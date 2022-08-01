Projekt Red, the video game studio that created Cyberpunk: 2077, worked with anime titan Studio Trigger and Netflix to create Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. While Netflix’s recent Geeked Week had a sneak peek and a teaser trailer, we’re finally getting a look at a full-length trailer that explores the dystopian world of crime bosses and faulty systems.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Official Trailer (Studio Trigger Version) | Netflix

Brutal, over the top, and gorgeously animated, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners looks to be a fantastic mix of the social commentary of Studio Trigger’s Promare and the guilty-pleasure trope-tastic violence of Kill La Kill. There’s not much of a plot shown in the trailer (why do they do this? Why?? It’s the bane of my existence, please just put the plot into the trailer), but the press release states that Edgerunners will follow a talented but reckless street kid named David as he strives to become a mercenary outlaw.

Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) is the showrunner and executive producer, Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct alongside creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill). Also working on the series is character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and writers Yoshiki Usa (Gridman Universe series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series).

The first season has 10 episodes at a 30-minute runtime, and will premiere sometime in September.

