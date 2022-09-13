Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has a lot of weird baggage attached, from its connection to the controversial and divisive CD Projekt game to being the latest in the legacy of Studio Trigger. But Netflix’s latest anime acquisition has a lot to love... and a few things to love a little less.



Out today on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a peculiar sidestep for one of the most lauded animation studios out of Japan. Trigger—and in particular director Hiroyuki Imaishi, known for his work on projects like Kill la Kill and Promare—is best known for its original work, rather than dabbling in established franchises as it has for things like its work on Gridman and Dynazenon with Tsuburaya, or the studio’s work on “The Twins” and “The Elder” in the first season of Star Wars: Visions.

Edgerunners, a 10-episode series about David Martinez, a young corporate academy drop out in the neon-tinged Night City, who finds himself thrust into the world of cybernetically-enhanced freelance mercenaries after a personal tragedy, is a bloody, slick take on the world of CD Projekt’s own adaptation of the iconic Cyberpunk RPG system created by Mike Pondsmith. Here’s what we thought of the series—the good and the bad, with a few spoilers thrown in for good measure.