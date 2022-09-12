If you couldn’t keep up with all the news Disney dropped at its D23 Expo this past weekend, we don’t blame you. There were so many trailers dropped, so much footage released, and so much news announced for shows and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Disney proper, and more that it got very overwhelming very quickly! So, for your convenience, here’s a handy guide to everything you need to know, see, or hear about the entertainment juggernaut’s mega-con.
If you couldn’t keep up with all the news Disney dropped at its D23 Expo this past weekend, we don’t blame you. There were so many trailers dropped, so much footage released, and so much news announced for shows and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, Disney proper, and more that it got very overwhelming very quickly! So, for your convenience, here’s a handy guide to everything you need to know, see, or hear about the entertainment juggernaut’s mega-con.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
A great deal of footage of the Black Panther sequel was revealed, showing that Wakanda has become vulnerable after the loss of its king, T’Challa. The country’s foes also include the Atlanteans, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), but luckily, there’s a new Black Panther on the scene. Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11. Read more here.
The Marvels
The first footage of the Captain Marvel sequel reveals that somehow Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan’s powers are all linked. It was arguably the best Marvel footage of the expo—read more here. The movie is due July 28, 2023.
Thunderbolts
In the comics, the Thunderbolts are villains masquerading as heroes. That’s only partially true of the upcoming movie, but it does have a hell of a line-up including Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as the Countess when it arrives on July 26, 2024. Read more here.
Captain America: New World Order
Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, the gamma-powered genius last seen in 2008's Incredible Hulk, will be the villain in the next Captain America movie, starring Anthony Mackie as the new Cap and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, due May 3, 2024. Read more here.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
So much was going on in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage shown at D23, just go read about it here. And yes, Bill Murray is indeed in the movie! Quantumania is set to premiere on February 17, 2023.
Secret Invasion
As humorous as Nick Fury and the Skrulls were in Captain Marvel, Secret Invasion looks like a tense thriller about the shape-shifting aliens infiltrating Earth for unknown reasons. It’s scheduled for sometime next spring—check out the first trailer above and read more here.
Loki Season 2
Loki—along with a lot of other Lokis—return for more multiversal shenanigans in the first footage from the show’s second season, coming next summer. Read more here.
Daredevil: Born Again
It turns out Daredevil: Born Again won’t be a sequel to the original Netflix TV series but a reboot of sorts, even though both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, when the show arrives in the spring of 2024. Read more here.
Ironheart
After director Ryan Coogler showed footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he stuck around to give a preview of Ironheart, which stars Dominique Thorne as the young, armor-inventing genius Riri Williams. The show should arrive sometime late in 2023. Read more here.
Werewolf by Night
Marvel’s Disney+ Halloween special Werewolf by Night looks like a 1940s-inspired, black-and-white horror flick starring Gael García Bernal. It also looks very silly. It debuts October 7.
Echo
The first season of the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, starring Alacqua Cox as the deaf hero, has just finished filming, and is coming to Disney+ sometime in the middle of 2023. Attendees got a see a very badass fight scene—read more here.
Armor Wars
The Disney+ show about James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) trying to recover some of Tony Stark’s stolen Iron Man suits will be a direct sequel to Secret Invasion. No release date has been announced.
She-Hulk
The first season of She-Hulk hasn’t quite reached its halfway point, but Marvel revealed this mid-season trailer for the show, which includes Jen (Tatiana Maslany) tussling both in and out of court with Titania (Jameela Jamil) and an appearance by Daredevil (Charlie Cox).
Andor
Andor continues to look like the most unique Star Wars TV series since The Mandalorian first debuted. The series will jump forward in time every three episodes, so it should be an interesting look at what life was like during Imperial rule. The show arrives on September 21. Read more here.
The Mandalorian Season 3
If the Mandalorian isn’t a Mandalorian anymore, what’s that mean for The Mandalorian? As seen in this new trailer for the third season, coming this February, Din Djarin still has plenty of business with his people in addition to taking care of Grogu. Read more here.
Ahsoka
Eman Esfandi has been cast as the live-action version of Star Wars Rebels’ Ezra Bridger in the show, meaning Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) will most likely complete her quest to find the young Jedi after he sailed away on a space whale in the cartoon. The show is due sometime in 2023. Read more here.
Tales of the Jedi
Both Ahsoka and the young Count Dooku will split the upcoming animated Star Wars anthology Tales of the Jedi. Somehow, Yaddle will be involved, too? It premieres October 26 on Disney+.
Indiana Jones 5
The fifth Indiana Jones movie doesn’t have a title yet, but it does have footage. Harrison Ford himself said the movie “will kick your ass,” and from what we saw of the film, we believe him. Indy will swing back into theaters on June 30. Read more here.
Willow
Christian Slater joins the TV series sequel to the beloved ‘80s fantasy film starring Warwick Davis, arriving November 30 on Disney+. Honestly, it looks like an absolute blast, and not just because Willow seems to have a flamethrower. Read more here.
Avatar: The Way of Water
Disney passed out 3D glasses to its attendees to show them select scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water; apparently, the visuals of the groundbreaking sequel are just as revolutionary as in the original movie. Plus, we finally know how Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang’s characters are returning—read more here. The movie premieres on December 16.
The Little Mermaid
Coming May 26, Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid adaptation debuted its first teaser, and it... sure looks like another live-action adaptation of one of Disney’s animated classics. Not that that’s a bad thing! Read more here.
Inside Out 2
Amy Poehler will return as Joy in the sequel to Pixar’s sweet but emotionally devastating Inside Out 2, due out sometime in 2024. Read more here.
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 reunites the fan-favorite coven of the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) on September 30 on Disney+. Read more here.
Haunted Mansion
The first footage from Haunted Mansion looked like spooky fun, and revealed Jamie Lee Curtis would be playing the psychic-head-in-a-jar of Madame Leota. Read more here. The movie will debut in the creepiest of all months, namely: ...March?
Disenchanted
Giselle (Amy Adams) accidentally turns the suburbs into a fairy tale land in Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007's Enchanted. It arrives November 24 on Disney+. Read more here.
Mufasa: The Lion King
The Lion King prequel, starring the father of Simba in his youth, premiered footage that showed Mufasa wasn’t born into royalty like his son. Read more here. The movie is due sometime in 2024.
Elemental
Pixar also debuted Elemental, about a world where people are literally made of the four primal elements—fire, water, air, and earth. Unfortunately, that spells trouble when a fire elemental and water elemental fall in love. It’s scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2023.
Elio
Pixar’s Elio is about an 11-year-old boy who inadvertently becomes the representative of Earth to the galaxy after becoming the first human to meet an alien. It’s due in 2024; read more here.
Iwaju
Iwaju is set in a futuristic version of Nigeria, co-created by Kugali Media. The movie is scheduled to come out on Disney+ sometime next year.
Strange World
A bickering family is sent to explore strange new worlds in this animated movie, coming to theaters this November.
Wish
When Asha wishes upon a star in Wish, that star comes down to Earth to make trouble in this upcoming film which will arrive in November of next year.
National Treasure: Edge of History
National Treasure: Edge of History brings a new team together to find an American history-adjacent treasure in this trailer. The show debuts December 14 on Disney+.
Peter Pan and Wendy
Disney’s new Peter Pan movie will star Jude Law as Captain Hook and fly onto Disney+ sometime next year.
The Muppets Mayhem
The Muppets Mayhem doesn’t have footage yet, but you can enjoy Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem’s new version of the classic Muppets Movie song “Can You Picture That?” The TV series will come to Disney+ in 2023.
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
We’ve seen bits and pieces of the Marvel cartoon series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur before, but it never fails to delight. Enjoy this giant new trailer about the adventures of Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, which will premiere February 10 on Disney Channel before going to Disney+ shortly thereafter.
The Santa Clauses
The Santa Clauses, a TV series sequel to the trio of movies starring Tim Allen, premieres November 16 on Disney+. It’s... something.
Theme Parks
D23 wasn’t just about the movies and shows, of course. The Avengers Campus will get a new attraction where park-goers will team up with the Avengers to fight King Thanos, a version of the villain who defeated the superheroes during Endgame. Plus, a bunch of new Disney and Pixar movies could be coming to the parks—read more here and here.
