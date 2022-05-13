It’s not all bad news at the CW, however, as the Supernatural prequel and Gotham Knights get series pick ups. The Enterprise has transporter trouble in a new clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Plus, Alan Wake is heading to AMC, and get a new look at a poster for Stranger Things season 4. Spoilers away!



Godzilla vs. Kong 2

Deadline reports that Dan Stevens has joined Adam Wingard’s follow up to the Legendary monster mashup in an undisclosed role. Details on the film itself likewise remain under wraps, other than, as Deadline reports, Godzilla and Kong are “preparing for their next battle against each other.”

Totally Killer

Bloody-Disgusting reports Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen and Randall Park will star in Totally Killer, a time-traveling comedy slasher at Blumhouse from director Nahnatchka Khan. The story follows “Jamie (Shipka) whose mom, Pam (Bowen) is terrorized by the resurgence of the Sweet Sixteen Killer—a masked maniac that slaughtered a group of teenage girls in the ‘80s. With the help of her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema), she travels back in time to 1987 and teams up with the teen version of her mom (Holt) to try and stop the killer.”

Friday the 13th

In conversation with CNN, Sean S. Cunningham stated the likelihood of a new Friday the 13th film in the next two years is currently “50-50".

I think for sure it will come back. But I can’t tell you it will come back this year or next. Will Jason come back in the theaters? Right now, it is 50-50...Both sides are really dug into foxholes. They’re not going to throw any grenades, but I don’t think anyone is going to call for peace talks.

Mortal Kombat 2

Speaking with Comic Book, screenwriter Jeremy Slater discussed the challenge of introducing new characters to an already crowded roster in Mortal Kombat 2.

They’re really flexible because a lot of it is just who do we want to see, and a lot of it is who have the fans been really clamoring for because, I’m sure you know, Mortal Kombat has an incredibly passionate and incredibly vocal fan base on social media. And there are people they really want to see in these movies and relationships they really want to see, and part of the problem is we’ve got a lot of returning characters from that first movie that you already have to balance. So if the last movie introduced 10 characters, we can’t necessarily turn around and introduce another 10 characters because then you’re dealing with 20 people in a movie and it becomes a sort of cameo parade. So you really have to go through and kind of cherry-pick, who are your three or four favorite heroes we can add, who are your three or four favorite villains? How do we introduce some of these great characters but use them in a way that feels satisfying and doesn’t feel... You don’t want Erron Black to just kind of walk by in the background and everyone goes like, ‘Yeah, that was him.’ If you’re using that character or you’re using Johnny Cage or Kitana or D’Vorah, or any of these characters from the games, you want to make sure that you have a story to tell. And we have to figure out a way to do it in under two hours, and we have to figure out a way that it all makes sense to people who have only seen the first movie and are unfamiliar with the lore in the games and we have to get as close to that lore as we can, because the fans, that’s what they want to see. So it’s very much a balancing act of there are certainly going to be people who are like, ‘My favorite character wasn’t included this time around just because they have 50 characters at this point. And we can’t have them all on screen.’ But I think out of the characters you do see, I think fans are really going to be happy with the interpretations. We’re trying really hard to make them as cool and as memorable and as fun as possible.

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at They/Them, pronounced “They slash Them,” Peacock’s conversion camp horror film—formerly named Whistler Camp—starring Kevin Bacon.

Crimes of the Future

Rotten Tomatoes has the latest poster for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.

Alan Wake

IGN reports the Alan Wake TV series is now in development at AMC and Remedy Entertainment.

Legacies/Roswell, New Mexico/Naomi/4400/Charmed

TV Line and Variety report that in a round of cancellations, the CW has scrapped Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Naomi, 4400, and Charmed.

Relatedly for Charmed, Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the series’ June 3 episode, “Be Kind. Rewind.”

AND THEN THERE WAS ONE - An alarming event triggers a drastic change in the magical universe. Only The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), can save the world where humankind and magical beings co-exist...but they’ll risk their lives in the process. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#412). Original airdate 6/3/22.

The Winchesters/Gotham Knights

However, The CW has officially ordered the The Winchesters to series, as well as the new Batman-adjacent Gotham Knights series. [THR]

Riverdale

Archie fights for worker’s rights in the synopsis for “Blue Collar,” the May 29 episode of Riverdale.

KNOW THY ENEMY - After learning that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is exploiting his new work crew, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to help protect the workers and get them out from under Percival’s control. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself with a target on his back after Percival catches wind of a scheme he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hatched against Reggie (Charles Melton). Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives some unexpected news about a dark moment from her past, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) find themselves at a crossroads. Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by James DeWille & Arabella Anderson (#616). Original airdate 5/29/2022.

Tom Swift

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the premiere episode of the CW’s Tom Swift, boasting the character is “a man who many men would kill to be, or be with.”

...And the Liftoff to Saturn SERIES PREMIERE - As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with - a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson (#101). Original airdate 5/31/2022.

Strangers Things

The fourth season of Stranger Things enjoys a new illustrated poster.

First Kill



A teenage vampire falls in love with a teenage monster hunter in the trailer for First Kill, premiering June 10 on Netflix.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Finally, the Enterprise has its first transporter malfunction of the series in a clip from “Ghosts of Illyria,” next week’s episode of Strange New Worlds.

Banner art by Jim Cook

