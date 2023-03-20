Updates From Daredevil: Born Again, Star Trek: Picard, and More

It Follows director David Robert Mitchell’s next movie could pair up Anne Hathaway and dinosaurs. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash and Gotham Knights, and Star Trek stages a heist in a new Picard clip. Spoilers now!



Twisters

THR reports Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) is attached to star in director Lee Isaac Chung’s follow-up to 1996's Twister. Though her character doesn’t currently have a name, Edgar-Jones is said to play “a former storm chaser who, after surviving a disastrous tornado encounter, now works a desk job. However, she will soon be forced to — you guessed it — go out into the breach once more.” Contrary to prior reports, the outlet suggests Twisters “is not a sequel, nor is it expected to bring back old characters.” The studio merely describes the project as a “new chapter” in the book of violently rotating columns of air.

Untitled Anne Hathaway Dinosaur Movie

According to a new report from entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, Anne Hathaway is attached to star in “a dinosaur movie” at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell .

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick is pursued in Paris while driving a doorless car in a new clip from Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Movie Clip - Arc de Triomphe (2023)

The Penguin

According to Deadline, Sons of Anarchy’s Theo Rossi has joined the cast of The Penguin in a “recurring” but currently undisclosed role.

Daredevil: Born Again

A new set photo sees Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James on the set of Daredevil: Born Again last Friday in New York City.

Extrapolations

A pilotless, solar-powered plane “isn’t what it seems” in the synopsis for “Face of God,” the fourth episode of Extrapolations.

Jonathan (Edward Norton) suspects his ex-wife’s (Indira Varma) latest invention—a pilotless, solar-powered plane—isn’t what it seems.

The Flash

A mold inspection somehow leads to “time anomalies” in the synopsis for “Partners in Time,” the April 5 episode of The Flash.

STUCK IN THE PAST, RACING TO THE FUTURE – A seemingly simple mold inspection at S.T.A.R. Labs leads to unexpected time anomalies. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) try to make sense of the confusion – and figure out how to get back to their reality. Chester (Brandon McKnight) admits a secret to Allegra (Kayla Compton) which makes things awkward between the two, and Allegra relies on Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to act as a buffer. Meanwhile, Khione (Danielle Panabaker) meets with an old friend of Team Flash. The episode was written by Sarah Tarkoff & Joshua V. Gilbert and directed by Ed Fraiman (#908). Original airdate 4/5/2023.

Gotham Knights

Our heroes investigate a lawyer’s murder in the synopsis for “Of Butchers and Betrayals,” the April 4 episode of Gotham Knights.

“X” MARKS THE SPOT — After discovering some potential leads in their investigation, Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne’s death and the mysterious death of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) head to a nursing home to question Eunice (guest star Veronica Cartwright). At the Belfry, Stephanie (Anna Lore) opens up to Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) about her life at home, while Harvey (Misha Collins) makes an unsettling discovery. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Devon Balsamo-Gillies (#104). Original airdate 4/4/2023.

Superman & Lois

Lois interrupts “an intense conversation” between Clark and John Henry in the synopsis for “Too Close to Home,” the April 4 episode of Superman & Lois.

TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interferrence between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice’s dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James (#304). Original airdate 4/4/2023.



Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Picard, Riker, Worf, Crusher, Seven, Raffi, and Shaw plan to “burgle” the Daystrom Institute in a new clip from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

CLIP STAR TREK PICARD S03 E06 “BOUNTY” - 4K (UHD) PROMO SNEAK PEAK 3X06 - 3.06

