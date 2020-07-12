Clockwise from top left: Gerald Herbert (AP), Andres Moreno-Estrada, Caitlin McGarry and Nintendo. Graphic : Various

Well folks, as I’m sure all of you are aware, life is a bit rough right now. Although many of you probably do this already, I’m going to share what I do to cope with the news that the world is burning every time I wake up (or at least that what it feels like.) I scroll through TikTok, and then I am reminded that there is hope. And dog videos. And dance videos. And cat videos. And prank videos. The list goes on.

What I mean to say is that during these times, it’s important to find something small that makes you laugh. Little doses of TikTok humor make me crack up throughout the day. Activities like this really make a difference in my days, and I hope that they make a difference in yours.

Down to business. Even though sometimes it’s seems like the world is on fire, things keep happening! And here at Gizmodo, we do our best to sort through it all and present you with what you need to know.

This week, one of the things Gizmodo zeroed in on was David Duke. Why on Earth is Duke, a white supremacist and former Klansmen, allowed to vomit vile things on Twitter? According to Twitter, part of the reason is so simple we don’t know how we didn’t figure it out ourselves. Twitter says Duke is allowed on the platform because he’s not currently the leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Really.

There was also some interesting news in history this week. According to new genetic evidence, indigenous South Americans reached islands in the South Pacific about 300 years before Christopher Columbus landed in the Americas. Oh history, there is still so much we don’t know about you.

Finally, we were really psyched to use the iOS 14 developer beta and find out what, if anything, Apple had meaningfully changed. Although Apple has basically been giving us the same iPhone experience for years, this time is different. iOS 14 will profoundly change the way you use your phone.

Read all these blogs and more below!

