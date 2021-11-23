Krypto, Superman’s dog and the star of Warner Bros.’ upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated feature, is one of the more famous superheroic pets running around DC’s universe of comic books. His whole deal needs little explanation—b ut League of Super-Pets’ other headliners, like Ace the Bat-Hound, Chip the squirrel, Merton the turtle, and PB the pig aren’t exactly icons.

The new League of Super-Pets trailer introduces you to Krypto the Superdog (Dwayne Johnson) and gives you a solid sense of what his life with the Man of Steel is like on a daily basis. Clark (John Krasinski) and Krypto are one another’s best buddies who make living in Metropolis a little bit easier by being together, and keep the city safe using their alien superpowers to protect it from danger. But when Superman’s taken out by a kryptonite bullet, and the rest of the Justice League falls soon after him, Krypto’s left to his own devices to figure out how best to save the day. The answer, of course, is to form a league of his own composed of other empowered animals.

Everything about DC League of Super-Pets’ trailer points to the movie being a potentially charming (if predictable) adventure for younger audiences for whom electrified squirrels are the pinnacle of cinematic humor; o ther voices in the cast include Kevin Hart as Batman’s dog Ace, Natasha Lyonne as the Flash’s turtle Merton, Diego Luna as Green Lantern’s squirre l Chip, and Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman’s pig PB. (Marc Maron also co-stars as the voice of Lex Luthor.) But those brief glimpses at the actual Justice League’s truly-stunning character designs might be a sign of DC League of Super-Pets dropping some pleasant surprises when it hits theaters on May 20, 2022.

