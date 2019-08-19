We come from the future
Deadly Sins, Amazon Hardware, and Impeachment Talk: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Alyse Stanley
Clockwise from top left: Mark Lennihan (AP); Jennings Brown (Gizmodo); Gizmodo (Amazon); Zach Gibson (Getty).

Well, this was one hell of a week for American politics. If you’re tired of seeing the word “impeachment” plastered in headlines all over your newsfeed, too bad because here it is again! In case you haven’t been keeping up—hey, no shame, there’s been a lot to keep up with after all—we explained why that whistleblower complaint you’ve been hearing about blew up in tech circles too.

We also covered all the details on a bunch of new hardware Amazon showed off, why Netflix is struggling amid what feels like a million other streaming services, the history of the seven deadly sins, and how the U.S. military prepared for the possibility of incel uprisings as Joker screenings began this week.

Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley

Nights and weekend reporter, Gizmodo.

