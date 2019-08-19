Deadly Sins, Amazon Hardware, and Impeachment Talk: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Best Of The Week

Filed to: Best of Gizmodo

Clockwise from top left: Mark Lennihan (AP); Jennings Brown (Gizmodo); Gizmodo (Amazon); Zach Gibson (Getty).

Well, this was one hell of a week for American politics. If you’re tired of seeing the word “impeachment” plastered in headlines all over your newsfeed, too bad because here it is again! In case you haven’t been keeping up—hey, no shame, there’s been a lot to keep up with after all—we explained why that whistleblower complaint you’ve been hearing about blew up in tech circles too.



We also covered all the details on a bunch of new hardware Amazon showed off, why Netflix is struggling amid what feels like a million other streaming services, the history of the seven deadly sins, and how the U.S. military prepared for the possibility of incel uprisings as Joker screenings began this week.

Advertisement

Nintendo’s new Switch Jr. came out, one Gizmodo staffer recounts how the Area 51 raid was just as crazy as it sounded, Google contractors in Pennsylvania unionized, and a bunch of kids much more concerned with the world’s literal meltdown than Washington’s metaphoric one filed a landmark climate complaint.

All this and more, below:

Netflix Turns Negative Counter to the standard tech ethos—move fast, break stuff, crowbar stodgy old industry players up… Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Birdwatcher's Review of Untitled Goose Game Untitled Goose Game effectively ended for me when I found the boy who would run away if you honked… Read more

Advertisement