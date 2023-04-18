Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is returning to the big screen next year, but according to Deadpool himself, it won’t be the character fans know and love.

Jackman, of course, is returning in Deadpool 3, which will see him share the screen with his real-life friend, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool. Fans have been extremely interested in the news since it was announced, mostly because Jackman’s Wolverine died in his most recent film appearance, Logan. Jackman and Reynolds have made it clear that the events of Deadpool 3 won’t mess with that. The implication, then, is a multiverse— and in a new interview, Reynolds teased that the version of Wolverine who shows up in Deadpool 3 will be unlike the ones we’ve seen before.

Speaking to ET Canada about how he got Jackman to return to the role, Reynolds said that “what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.” Here’s the video too.

It’s a great quote that’s just begging for speculation, especially since we’ve already seen Jackman play the character nine times in other movies. However, while some of those performances— which range from 2000's X-Men to 2017's Logan— are slightly different (more humorous, more ferocious), it’s almost always been grounded. You have to imagine that, to fit into Deadpool’s world, the character will probably be even more serious, even more evil , to be the oil to Deadpool’s vinegar. Or, maybe it’s the opposite. Maybe he’s even more silly and more self-aware than Deadpool. We’ll have to wait and see.

And quite a wait it’ll be. Deadpool 3, which is being directed by Shawn Levy, won’t be in theaters until November 8, 2024.

