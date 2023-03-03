We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Four years after Detective Pikachu proved that a live-action spin on Pokémon was viable, news of a sequel starring Ryan Reynolds’ electric rodent has been quieter than a Tandemaus. But, at long last, there’s been a jolt of life in the project.



Deadline reports that Portlandia’s Jonathan Krisel has been tapped to direct the Detective Pikachu sequel at Legendary, with original director Rob Letterman not returning. Little is known about the sequel, other than the script is being written by Chris Galetta.

The first movie starred Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Justice Smith as Tim Goodman, a young man estranged from his detective father Harry, until he discovers that while on an investigation his dad’s consciousness has been merged with a Pikachu. It also starred Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s Kathryn Newton. I t’s currently not known just who among the first movie’s cast could return, Reynolds’ titular Pikachu included—although Deadline notes that Reynolds will still have “some part to play” in the sequel.

We’ll bring you more on Legendary’s plans for Detective Pikachu 2 as and when we learn them.

