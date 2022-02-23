Disney’s chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell posted a tweet on Tuesday about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Epcot in Walt Disney World. And while the tweet seemed innocent enough at first glance, Morrell may have spilled some sensitive secrets, at least by Disney standards.



If Morrell’s now-deleted tweet is correct, the new attraction opens in Florida over Memorial Day weekend. And that would be news to just about everybody outside top leadership at the company.

“Just another day at the office—got to ‘test ride’ the new @Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster at @EpcotCentre,” Morrell tweeted from his verified account in the since-deleted tweet.



“@WaltDisneyCo Imagineers designed this one like no other ride you’ve ever been on. Have to ride it to believe it! Check it out starting Memorial Day weekend!” Morrell continued, including a selfie from the ride.

Oddly, that @EpcotCentre Twitter account is a parody and Epcot dropped the “center” part of its name back in the mid-1990s. Epcot was originally an acronym, meaning “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow.”



Morrell may have deleted the tweet but he put up a new one with the same photo and a lot less information.

The new Guardians of Galaxy attraction, officially titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, was originally supposed to open in 2021 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World’s opening in Florida. But that never happened, all thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, which forced the resort to close for extended periods of time in 2020.

What makes this new ride special? As you can see from this video by the Disney Parks blog in 2020 while the attraction was still being constructed, the ride vehicles can spin 360 degrees and will achieve a “reverse launch,” whatever that means.

If you’re excited for this ride and can’t wait to see more, we highly recommend the latest concept art for the attraction, which leaked on Twitter this week. WDW News Today has all the renderings.

