Take a sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in this slideshow of images from the new Marvel ride’s queue and gift shop. We were recently invited as press to preview the coming attraction in EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

From the studio that brought us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. I and II, this ride takes park visitors on an adventure through time and space when the opening of The Wonders of Xandar, EPCOT’s latest pavilion, is caught in a fight between the Guardians of the Galaxy and Eson, a celestial who seizes the Nova Corps’ cosmic generator to prevent the Big Bang.

Don’t worry, this ride is totally family friendly!