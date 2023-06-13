It was only a matter of time before we got to see Bambi’s mom die in “live-action” glory.

Deadline reports that Disney has officially started getting together a team to make audiences cry and traumatize a new generation with a Bambi adaptation from Oscar-winning Women Talking filmmaker Sarah Polley. Bambi follows the trend of Disney classics getting the live-action treatment—something that seems unlikely to subside anytime soon after the recent success of The Little Mermaid, and a list of upcoming titles like t he Rock’s Moana project. We’re guessing Bambi will be a hybrid live-action CGI creation like Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book, where the hunter might be the only human live-action element along with the foliage of the forest.

News first came of a Bambi remake in 2020, with writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer attached . It will be interesting to see if Polley will be directing from their script, or if Disney is waiting to have her take over scripting duties depending on the writers strike currently in progress.

