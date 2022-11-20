Bob was replaced by Bob but now Bob is back to replace Bob again. In a shocking turn of events late Sunday night, The Walt Disney Company announced that CEO Bob Chapek is stepping down at CEO and will be replaced by Bob Iger, the man who was running the company before Chapek took over.
“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”
