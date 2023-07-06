Make The Little Mermaid SteelBook Part of Your Disney-Loving World

The Little Mermaid’s iconic sunset poster art inspires what’ll be a must-have for Disney movie collectors: the S teelB ook release of the live-action fairy tale’s home media release.

Due out on digital July 25 and DVD/Blu-ray/4k on September 19, Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid gets a gorgeous limited edition physical release courtesy of Best Buy’s SteelB ook collection. We’re so relieved the company is still adding titles to this line despite stores not carrying as many movie racks these days. Take a look at the beautiful cover, which features Halle Bailey as Ariel with the classic fairytale backdrop that any Disney Princess fan would want to display.

That’s not all; there will also be a standard release DVD/Blu-ray as well as a Walmart exclusive with a pin. Among the special features, which may vary depending on which version you pick up , you’ll find an array of behind- the- scenes goodies.

The Little Mermaid | Look For It on Blu-ray & Digital

Here’s a sampling:

Sing Along Version – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Hotter Under the Water – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:

A Tale of the Bottomless Blue – Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he’s ever directed.

I Know Something’s Starting Right Now - Join cast members Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Rob Marshall’s vision to life.

Down Where It’s Wetter – Dip your toes into the virtual ocean and learn about how the breathtaking underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.

Explore That Shore Up Above – From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.

Do What the Music Say – Discover how legendary composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin- Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics

Song Breakdowns

“Wild Unchartered Waters” – Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.

“Under the Sea” – Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Rob Marshall’s vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this showstopping number.

“Kiss t he Girl” – Float along and get a frog’s-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Join Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) as she takes us on the journey of making her character’s signature song.

Featurettes

The Scuttlebutt on Sidekicks – Dive in and meet Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, who not only have their own song, “The Scuttlebutt,” but also fresh looks as they work hard to make sure Ariel and Eric kiss before Ursula’s deadline.

Passing the Dinglehopper – Ariel met Ariel when Halle Bailey worked with Jodi Benson— the voice of Ariel in the original animated movie— who appears in a clever cameo in the live-action film.

Bloopers – Laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid will be released on digital platforms July 25 and on physical media September 19.



