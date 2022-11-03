Hocus Pocus 2 has opened up the chance for even more witchery in the works at Disney. Tuca & Bertie is no more, again. Ryan Reynolds puts his own spin on A Christmas Carol in Spirited. Plus, what’s coming on Reginald the Vampire, Chucky, and more. To me, my spoilers!



The Electric State

Variety reports Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ke Huy Quan have joined the cast of The Electric State, Joe and Anthony Russo’s upcoming sci-fi film at Netflix starring Millie Bobby Brown. Esposito will play the villainous Marshall, a character said to control “a robotic drone tasked with hunting down a [second] robot aiding Brown’s character” on her quest to find her missing brother (Chris Pratt) amidst a civil war between humans and machines.” Mackie and Thornton “will each voice sentient robots in the film ” with Mackie’s character working as a sidekick to Chris Pratt. additionally, Quan has been hired to replace the previously-cast Michelle Yeoh due to scheduling conflicts as a doctor that “Brown’s character [also] needs to find.”

Hercules

In conversation with Variety, the aforementioned Joe Russo stated Disney’s live-action Hercules will be a “modern musical” heavily influenced by the popularity of... sigh... TikTok.

There are questions about how you translate it as a musical. Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.

Hocus Pocus 3

In a recent interview with THR, producer Adam Shankman suggested Hocus Pocus 2 has opened the door for “potential spinoffs” set within the franchise.

[Director] Anne [Fletcher] I think handled [Becca’s character arc] really, really beautifully. We went back and forth on how that was going to work, if it was going to work, forever, and Anne was just like, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And I think it’s great. And it creates a lot of excitement about potential spinoffs.

The Crow

Deadline additionally has word the reboot of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs is now in post-production.

Spirited

After refusing to be rehabilitated by holiday spirits, Ryan Reynolds’ Scrooge forces the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) to reexamine his own life choices in the trailer for Spirited, coming to theaters November 11 before streaming on Apple TV+.

The Boys: Gen V

According to One Take News, Clancy Brown has joined the cast of Gen V in an undisclosed role.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca & Bertie has been canceled after two additional seasons at Adult Swim.

The Last Us

Meanwhile, a new poster confirms the recent news that The Last of Us premieres January 15 on HBO Max.

Star Trek: Prodigy

The crew encounters a dormant Borg Cube in the synopsis for “Let Sleeping Borg Lie,” today’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

When the crew encounters a dormant Borg Cube, Zero risks everything to save their ship. Written By: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson Directed By: Olga Ulanova & Sung Shin

[Spoiler TV]

Chucky

The school goes on lockdown— with Chucky inside — in the trailer for next week’s episode, “He Is Risen Indeed.”

Reginald the Vampire

Elsewhere, Reginald is approached with romantic intent in the trailer for “Halfway to a Threeway.”

The Handmaid’s Tale

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Safe.”

La Brea

The Harris family may-or-may-not prevent sinkholes in the trailer for next week’s fall finale of La Brea, titled “1988.”

The Winchesters

The Winchesters take on a “brain vampire” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Legend of a Mind.”

Kung Fu

Meanwhile, Nicky must avert an apocalyptic ritual in the trailer for “Rescue,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Stargirl

Finally, Icicle Jr. learns Courtney was an accessory to his father’s death in the trailer for “The Killer,” next week’s episode of Stargirl.

