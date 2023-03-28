All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan & Wendy

All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan & Wendy

From The Green Knight and Pete's Dragon director David Lowrey, and starring Jude Law, it hits Disney+ April 28.

Germain Lussier
three posters
Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Wendy in the new Disney+ film.
Image: Disney

The last decade has seen Disney making live-action versions of basically every popular animated movie of its past: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Dumbo, Lion King, the list goes on and on. Next year there’s Snow White and later this year, The Little Mermaid too. Basically, it’s a trend that will continue until there are no more films to remake, and one is coming sooner than all the rest.

It’s Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of Peter Pan (obviously) for a whole new generation. David Lowrey, who did Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pete’s Dragon (and the recent Green Knight), is at the helm and he got Jude Law to play the villainous Captain Hook, with his trusty servant, Smee, played by Jim Gaffigan.

However, unlike most of the films mentions above, Peter Pan & Wendy is not going to theaters. It’s going the Lady and the Tramp and Pinocchio route and debuting directly on Disney+. Is that a knock on its quality? Or does Disney just have so much else coming this year, its flood of releases needed to be broken up? Well, with a new series of character posters, you can see the full cast and begin to decide for yourself.

Peter Pan & Wendy hits Disney+ on April 28.

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Felix De Sousa as Bellweather

Felix De Sousa as Bellweather

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Diana Tsoy as Birdie

Diana Tsoy as Birdie

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Florence Bensberg as Curly

Florence Bensberg as Curly

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Joshua Pickering as John

Joshua Pickering as John

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Jacobi Jupe as Michael

Jacobi Jupe as Michael

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Nibs

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Nibs

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Noah Matthews Matofsky as Slightly

Noah Matthews Matofsky as Slightly

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Jim Gaffigan as Smee

Jim Gaffigan as Smee

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Skyler and Kelsey Yates as the Twins, Tudy and Rudy

Skyler and Kelsey Yates as the Twins, Tudy and Rudy

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily

Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Caelan Edie as Tootles

Caelan Edie as Tootles

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
Ever Anderson as Wendy

Ever Anderson as Wendy

Image for article titled All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan &amp; Wendy
Image: Disney
