Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Corporate Culture

Disney VFX Artists Unanimously Vote to Unionize

Just like the recent unionization of Marvel Studios VFX staffers, a unit of Walt Disney Pictures VFX staffers has made another historic step.

By
James Whitbrook
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Disney VFX Artists Unanimously Vote to Unionize
Image: IATSE

A unit of VFX artists at Walt Disney Pictures has successfully voted to unionize with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, marking another step forward in the swath of labor movements sweeping Hollywood this year—and another vital step in the nascent unionization push in the VFX industry.

Watch
Andor Episode 9 Review
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall on Handling the Music of a Disney Legend | io9 Interview
May 15, 2023
Andor Episode 5 Review
October 10, 2022

Variety reports that the vote with the National Labor Relations Board—a necessary major step in the official formation of a union—was a unanimous 13-0 in favor of unionizing the 18-member group, whose work has appeared on recent Disney blockbusters such as the live-action remakes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. The news comes just weeks after a group of Marvel Studios VFX staffers became the first unit of solely VFX workers to vote in favor of unionization with IATSE, likewise seeking similar protections and benefits already found in other areas of movie production.

Advertisement

“Today’s unanimous victory shows that VFX workers everywhere have a clear path to winning a meaningful say about their working conditions and quality of life,” IATSE VFX Organizer Mark Patch, said in a statement to press “We’ll be continuing our work to win a great contract, but we need to bring every studio and vendor in line to bring those union standards to all VFX workers.”

The VFX industry is a rare area of Hollywood that has historically refrained from unionization efforts, but as strength in labor actions has seen a resurgence in recent years, and there’s been more and more reporting on the unsustainable workloads blockbuster movie studios are putting on increasingly-vital VFX houses, it’s clear that Hollywood is on the precipice of another labor reckoning. As the industry still grapples with the WGA’s successful strike period culminating in a game changing contract for workers, and SAG-AFTRA returns to negotiating tables, it’s clear that the moviemaking industry’s hot labor summer is going to last a little longer than the season itself.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.