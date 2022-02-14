The word “Madness” is right there in the title. And yet, we almost weren’t prepared for just how mad things get in the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After debuting its first trailer at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this second trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and raised the stakes exponentially with all manner of wild revelations and images. Some of which are clear, many of which are not, and in this slideshow we’ll dive into the biggest, most interesting, images.
Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Loki’s Michael Waldron, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It opens May 6. Let’s travel through a multiverse.