That’s Freaking Patrick Stewart

Strange is brought before what looks to be some kind of jury or tribunal. And though we don’t see his face, we very clearly hear the voice of actor Patrick Stewart. Patrick Stewart who previously played Charles Xavier in Fox’s X-Men Universe. Could he be playing someone new here? Sure. But we’d bet this is Marvel Studios’ first breadcrumb of how the X-Men are going to begin weaving into this world.

As for this “truth” Stewart talks about? It feels like something that’ll change not just the course of the movie, but the MCU itself. And Maybe-Xavier is clearly not alone in this tribunal—who else from presumably across the multiverse is here? There’s been a lot of speculation that this could be the way the MCU introduces the Illuminati concept from the comics—a secret council of some of the smartest heroes in the Marvel Universe that has counted Strange, Iron Man, Professor X, Namor, Black Bolt, Mr. Fantastic, and more among its number over the years. The Illuminati tend to operate in the background trying to prevent great harm to the multiverse at large... and are often willing to do very questionable things to preserve it.