Television

The Fifteenth Doctor Will Meet Another Familiar Doctor Who Face

Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart will return to the series, alongside a mysterious new character played by Aneurin Barnard.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled The Fifteenth Doctor Will Meet Another Familiar Doctor Who Face
Image: BBC

After some rumors around Jemma Redgrave’s return to the Doctor Who franchise, the BBC has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as fan-favorite Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer at the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce and daughter of classic Who’s even more beloved UNIT commander, Brigadier Sir Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. But Redgrave isn’t the only new star announced.

Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) will be joining the series as Roger ap Gwilliam, although no more information has been released about his part in the show. Currently, Redgrave and Barnard are expected to appear during the 2024 season alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

But first up will be Doctor Who’s three-part 60th-anniversary special that will run in November of 2023, and will see former Tenth Doctor David Tennant somehow returning as the Fourteenth Doctor.

