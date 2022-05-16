Yasmin Finney, best known for her breakout role as trans teen Elle in the LGBTQ Netflix sensation Heartstopper, has confirmed that she has joined Doctor Who alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate for the series’ 60th anniversary celebrations, set to broadcast in late 2023.



