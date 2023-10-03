Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains

Magic: The Gathering's Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains

Get a look at a ton of the new cards featured in Universes Beyond: Doctor Who, a timey-wimey celebration arriving for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC

Next month, Doctor Who turns 60, and it’s celebrating in style between a trio of new episodes and all sorts of retrospective lookbacks—but one of its most intriguing collaborations to mark six decades of adventuring in time and space is bringing the series to the world of Magic: The Gathering, in a series of decks that covers the whole show’s televised adventures.

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who is the latest Magic crossover set. It’s expansive, with 200 news cards spread across the four decks, and every reprint card featuring new themed art on top of that. But unlike the last Universes Beyond release, the major Tales From Middle-earth series that brought Lord of the Rings to Magic, the Doctor Who set will instead focus on four new releases for the game’s popular Commander format, rather than a traditional full set.

Those four decks will each tackle a different aspect of Doctor Who’s long history, covering iconic characters, locations, and episodes from the show, weaving Magic’s thematic rules into the Doctor Who flavor. Here’s a breakdown of the four Commander Decks releasing as part of the drop:

  • Blast From the Past is a green-white-blue combination deck lead by Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor will house the set’s cards related to classic 1963-1989 era of the show, covering every Doctor from William Hartnell to Paul McGann (and several of their most famous companions, like Sarah Jane Smith, Tegan Jovanka, Ace, and more).
  • Timey Wimey, focused on blue, red, and white cards and leveraging Magic’s time manipulation mechanics, will cover the initial three Doctors of the 2005 revival: Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith.
  • Paradox Power is a green-blue-red deck that will polish off the rest of the revival era with cards themed around Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker’s 12th and 13th Doctors.
  • The last deck, the blue-black-red Masters of Evil, is entirely dedicated to Doctor Who’s litany of legendary villains from across its history, both classic and new. Expect Daleks and Cybermen of course, but as the name implies, this deck is lead by iconic archnemeses like various incarnations of the Master, or the creator of the Daleks, Davros.

As well as the four Commander Decks, Universes Beyond will be supported by a series of releases of alternate art cards. An accompanying Collector Booster series will get players access to full art, alternate border, and foil versions of some of the major cards across the four decks, while a series of drops through Wizards of the Coasts’ “Secret Lair” storefront will provide themed alternate art cards like Dalek-inspired lands, and a series of cards themed around the Weeping Angels.

You’ll notice however that, in all this, some very recent parts of Doctor Who history, and ones very important to next month’s 60th anniversary, are absent: David Tennant’s return as the new 14th incarnation of the Doctor, and Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming 15th Doctor, whose debut season is set to arrive in 2024. But while cards inspired by these most recent Doctors don’t appear in Universes Beyond just yet, they’re not off the table. At a recent press event for the release, Magic: The Gathering Principal Game Designer Gavin Verhey teased that this is not the last we’ll see of Doctor Who’s crossover with Magic.

“We do have a plan [for the 14th and 15th Doctors]. We did not forget that there is some brand new stuff on the horizon, and while it’s not in these decks, you’ll learn more about it soon.”

In the mean time, click through to see a ton of the new cards from Universes Beyond: Doctor Who, including all 13 primary Doctors, some of their beloved companions and their greatest foes, special saga cards inspired by classic episodes, themed token cards, and many, many more, ahead of the set’s release on October 13!

The First Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Second Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Third Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Fourth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Fifth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Sixth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Seventh Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Eighth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Ninth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Tenth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Eleventh Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Twelfth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Thirteenth Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Ace, Fearless Rebel

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Amy Pond

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Clara Oswald

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Donna Noble

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Jamie McCrimmon

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Jo Grant

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Yasmin Khan

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Peri Brown

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Rose Tyler

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Tegan Jovanka

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Sarah Jane Smith

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Susan Foreman

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Missy

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Davros, Dalek Creator

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Weeping Angel

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The TARDIS

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Reverse the Polarity

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Everybody Lives!

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Heaven Sent

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
An Unearthly Child

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
City of Death

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Fugitive of the Judoon

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Caves of Androzani

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Day of the Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Curse of Fenric

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Girl in the Fireplace

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Night of the Doctor

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The War Games

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Trial of a Time Lord

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
The Eleventh Hour

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Dalek

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Copy


Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Alien Rhino

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Human (Amelia Pond)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Human Noble (Madame De Pompadour)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Human (Ruth Clayton)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Food

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Cyberman

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Mutant

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Clue

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Clue

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Treasure

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Warrior

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Token: Horse

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The First Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Second Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Third Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Fourth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Fifth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Sixth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Seventh Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Eighth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Ninth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Tenth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Eleventh Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Twelfth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: The Thirteenth Doctor (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Alternate Art: Rose Tyler (TARDIS Frame)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Dalek Land (Concealed Courtyard)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Dalek Land (Spirebluff Canal)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Dalek Land (Blooming Marsh)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Dalek Land (Inspiring Vantage)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Dalek Land (Botanical Sanctum)

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Angel of Serenity

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Angel of the Ruins

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Blinding Angel

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Restoration Angel

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
Secret Lair: Sublime Archangel

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s Doctor Who Crossover Is a Cavalcade of Classic Heroes and Villains
Image: Wizards of the Coast/BBC
