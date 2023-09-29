Doctor Who's New Theme Will Make a Symphonic Debut Next Month

A new era of Doctor Who means a new version of the 60 -year-old series’ legendary theme song, and before fans hear it across the trio of anniversary specials set to broadcast in November, they’ll get to experience it in style... if they turn their radio on, that is.



Radio Times reports that returning composer Murray Gold’s new composition of the Doctor Who theme will air as part of a recorded broadcast of the recent Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration in the middle of October in the UK, on BBC Radio 2. Recorded at an event in Cardiff this week, the symphonic celebration features contributions from all three main showrunners of the modern era—returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, Steven Moffat, and Chris Chibnall—as well as music from all over the series.

That includes not just its past, but it s future. A lso expected to be heard during the broadcast for the first time are the two musical themes created for Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor, and his new companion Ruby Sunday, the latter of which is titled “The Life of Sunday.”



Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration will broadcast in the UK on BBC Radio 2 and through the BBC Sounds app Sunday, October 15, with a filmed broadcast planned for the BBC iPlayer at a later date. Hopefully fans outside of the UK will get a chance to get a tiny sonic glimpse of Doctor Who’s future through other means too.

