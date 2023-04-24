Doctor Who Is Re-Recruiting Composer Murray Gold

Russell T. Davies really is bringing everyone back now that he’s in charge of Doctor Who again, apparently.



Today the BBC confirmed that composer Murray Gold will lead the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in scoring the upcoming trio of special episodes celebrating Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary this November. “I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS,” Gold said in a statement provided by the BBC. “I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.”

Gold previously scored Doctor Who for over a decade, being the primary composer for the series from its revival in 2005 all the way through to its 10 th season, before departing the series in 2018 ahead of the arrival of then-incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall, who tapped Segun Akinola to score the series until he also departed the show with 2022's “T he Power of the Doctor.” As well as working across both the first tenure of Davis and his replacement, Steven Moffat, as showrunner, Gold created new themes for the Doctors themselves and legendary villains like the Daleks and the Cybermen, as well as re-inventing and iterating upon Doctor Who’s iconic theme song multiple times . Gold’s soundtracks for the series faced much acclaim, leading to multiple concerts dedicated to performing his work from the show, as well as regular appearances of his work at the BBC Proms.

Gold will score all three special episodes being broadcast for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary later this year, covering both the return of David Tennant as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord and the festive-season debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor. It is currently unknown if Gold will carry on regularly working for the series beginning with the upcoming 14th season of the show, set to air some time in 2024.

