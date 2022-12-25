Come 2023, the BBC’s sci-fi series Doctor Who will be a whopping 60 years old. The network has spent months playing coy about what awaits in the 60th anniversary special, but it decided some kind of present was in order, hence the special’s first trailer.



Other than its big milestone, the big boast of the special is the first turn of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor after his sudden return at the end of Jodie Whitaker’s final episode back in October. Looking as sprightly as ever and confused about the new old face he’s wearing, he’ll be joined by Catherine Tate, again playing Donna Noble, the Tenth Doctor’s Companion--who could be unlocking her memories of the Doctor, threatening her life . But the big newcomer for this trilogy of specials will be Neil Patrick Harris, looking for all intents and purposes look an old timey inventor.

“The show is just beginning…” #DoctorWho returns in 2023 ❤️❤️➕🔷 Teaser Trailer | @DoctorWho - BBC

The three-part Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will air in November 2023, followed by the debut of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor in 2024.

