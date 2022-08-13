A trifecta of Doctors are assembling to celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who. With Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) next in line and set to start filming this November, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the transition to the next era of the show may play out a little differently.

Outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall previously confirmed that Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker would be taking her bow this October in a special that’s set to be a part of the BBC Centenary celebrations. Meanwhile, next year for the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who David Tennant will reprise his role as the fan-fave time lord, this time under the stewardship of returning showrunner Russell T. Davies. THR has reported that not only co-star Neil Patrick Harris said some comments that, “have led to speculation that Gatwa will appear in 2023’s celebrations, a move that could see Tennant’s incarnation of the Doctor regenerate into Gatwa’s,” but there could in fact actually be up to three specials in 2023 timed with Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. So many secrets that apparently NPH is more than willing to let spill just a little, as THR notes “details about the special, as with most things Doctor Who, are being kept tightly under wraps by the BBC.”

Ncuti Gatwa’s debut season, the 14th for the series since its return, will begin filming this November with a premiere that might be in 2024. That’s a long time to wait so hopefully Gatwa plays a huge role in the celebration next year. At least we’ll see him in the next season of Sex Education and alongside Margot Robbie in Barbie.



