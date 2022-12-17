The BBC has released the first official look for Ncuti Gatwa’s season of Doctor Who, where he’ll be taking over for Jodie Whitaker as the Fifteenth Doctor. Also pictured is his companion Ruby Sunday, as played by Millie Gibson.



Gatwa’s casting was first confirmed all the way back in May amidst endless rumors and speculation, back when it initially seemed like he’d be the Fourteenth Doctor before it was revealed that David Tennant was making his return. Since then, details on Gatwa’s incarnation have been incredibly scarce, with the only other big thing of note is that Russell T. Davies is back in the showrunner seat after having revitalized the show back in 2005.

Beyond that, the only other thing to note about Gatwa’s Doctor is that quite frankly, he looks good as hell. Previous Doctors have each had their own stylish looks, and Fifteen’s is one of the strongest in recent history. It’s just instantly iconic, and Gatwa makes that combo look good. Clinching it all together are the rings as seen in a follow up video where Gatwa and Gibson gas each other up, which also happily confirms that the newest season of Doctor Who has begun filming.

It’ll be awhile before we see him and Gibson together, though. Tennant and a returning Catherine Tate as Donna Noble will be headlining a trio of specials meant to celebrate the franchise’s 60th anniversary. Those specials will be dropping sometime in November 2023, after which the Fifteenth Doctor will headline the show for a few years. And that change in 2023 will bring with it Disney+, where the show will exclusively air outside the BBC and may mean a boost to the show’s budget.

