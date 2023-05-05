Magic: The Gathering's New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space

Magic: The Gathering's New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space

200 new cards across four Commander Decks will bring the BBC icon to the Magic table later this year.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

We’ve known for a while that one of Magic’s next big crossovers for its “Universes Beyond” line would celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who. But now we have a first look at the details going into the set—and know that it’ll be landing just in time for the show’s anniversary date.

In a livestream today Wizards of the Coast revealed a first look at the Doctor Who set and its structure. Built around four 50-card Commander-format prebuilt decks as well as special collector booster packs, the set is due to release October 13, ahead of Doctor Who’s anniversary on November 23. Click through to see new art and more details!

Blast From the Past Commander Deck

Blast From the Past Commander Deck

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

The first deck, Blast From the Past, will cover the entire classic era of the series—including cards depicting the first eight incarnations of the Doctor, with a focus on Green, White, and Blue-mana cards.

4th Doctor Card Art

4th Doctor Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Of course, one of the most iconic of all Doctors, Tom Baker, will feature prominently.

Sarah Jane Smith Card Art

Sarah Jane Smith Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

But it’s not just the Doctor getting in on the fun—beloved companions like Sarah Jane will also get their own cards.

Companion Mechanic

Companion Mechanic

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

To reflect Doctor Who’s history of iconic duos, the decks in the Universes Beyond: Doctor Who release will feature a Commander-format-specific mechanic, appropriately called “Doctor’s Companion.” It’s pretty simple: if your deck’s commander is an incarnation of the Doctor, you can have a second commander if they’re one of their many allies from over the years.

Timey-Wimey Commander Deck

Timey-Wimey Commander Deck

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

The next deck, a Blue/Red/White deck, is called Timey-Wimey and focuses primarily on the 21st century era of Doctor Who. Cards will focus on the Ninth, 10th, and 11th Doctors and their adventures.

10th Doctor Card Art

10th Doctor Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Of course, David Tennant’s 10th Doctor—not to be confused with David Tennant’s 14th Doctor, naturally—will be a big draw here.

Paradox Power Commander Deck

Paradox Power Commander Deck

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

The third deck will round out the current Doctor Who in a Green/Blue/Red deck called Paradox Power, focusing on the 12th and 13th Doctors. Sorry, no Ncuti Gatwa teases just yet!

13th Doctor Card Art

13th Doctor Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

The 13th Doctor is naturally being her inventive self in her card art.

Masters of Evil Commander Deck

Masters of Evil Commander Deck

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

As we’ve run out of Doctors, the fourth deck in the series—and the only one to feature Black mana cards, alongside Blue and Red—will cover Doctor Who’s iconic villains, with a focus on the Master, the Daleks, and the Cybermen.

Davros Card Art

Davros Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Including Davros, of course!

TARDIS Land Cards

TARDIS Land Cards

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

How do you do land cards for a Doctor Who set? Take a Magic land and put a TARDIS on it! Simple, yet brillaint.

The Parting of the Ways Card Art

The Parting of the Ways Card Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

It seems that some cards will be themed around iconic episodes instead of just characters and creatures, if this gorgeous imagining of the Ninth Doctor’s swansong is anything to go by.

Silence in the Library Planechase

Silence in the Library Planechase

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Doctor Who’s setting-hopping storytelling format makes a perfect way to use Magic’s “Planechase” format—a specialized game mode where designated plane cards like this Lux Foundation Library introduce random modifications to the rules of play.

Doctor Who Collector Boosters

Doctor Who Collector Boosters

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

On top of the four decks, there will also be special (and pricey) “Collector” tier-boosters for Universes Beyond: Doctor Who, featuring alternate art and foil versions of cards in the set.

13th Doctor Showcase Art

13th Doctor Showcase Art

Image for article titled Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set Will Cover All of Time and Space
Image: Wizards of the Coast

Little was shown about what kinds of alt-cards fans can expect, beyond this lavish artwork of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor.

