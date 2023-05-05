We’ve known for a while that one of Magic’s next big crossovers for its “Universes Beyond” line would celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who. But now we have a first look at the details going into the set—and know that it ’ll be landing just in time for the show’s anniversary date.



In a live stream today Wizards of the Coast revealed a first look at the Doctor Who set and its structure. Built around four 50-card Commander-format prebuilt decks as well as special collector booster packs, the set is due to release October 13, ahead of Doctor Who’s anniversary on November 23. Click through to see new art and more details!