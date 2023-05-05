Doctor Who Recruits Matrix Resurrections' Jonathan Groff

Ncuti Gatwa’s debut season of Doctor Who is continuing its big-name casting streak, this time landing Jonathan Groff fresh off Knock at the Cabin for a mystery major role.



Announced by the BBC today, details of Groff’s character are currently being kept under wraps. “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role,” Groff said of joining the series in a statement.

“This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set,” returning showrunner Davies added. “So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

Given Groff’s musical background, and the recent teasing that fellow guest star Jinkx Monsoon will be playing a music-themed villain ( judging by the Drag Race star’s costuming) , there’s a not-impossible chance will hear Groff hit a note or two in his time in the TARDIS. Is Doctor Who going full musical for a story? We’ll have to wait until next year to find out, when the 14th season of the series hits the BBC in the UK, and Disney+ elsewhere worldwide.

