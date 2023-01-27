Russell T. Davies Is Ready for More Doctor Who Spinoffs Again

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin sets up Scream 6's timeline. Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s next horror movie has found a home. The future of The Orville is still up in the air. Plus, what’s coming on the return of Yellowjackets. Spoilers now!



Weapons

Following a bidding war, THR reports New Line has acquired Weapons, the next film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Though details on the plot are under wraps, the story is described as an “interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of [Paul Tomas Anderson’s] Magnolia.”

Children of the Corn



Deadline reports the Children of the Corn remake will finally reach theaters through RLJE Films on March 3 before becoming available to stream on Shudder this March 21.

Scream VI

During a recent interview with NME, Scream VI co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed the film is set “shortly after the events” of 2022's Scream.

Scream VI is set shortly after the events of Scream 5, and follows how [the characters] deal with the massacre in Woodsboro [in Scream 5]. It follows them to New York, and then Ghostface enters the picture and everything goes off the rails.

Good Fiend Films

Deadline also reports actor David Dastmalchian has launched Good Fiend Films, a genre-based production company promising to focus on “stories about complex characters from all walks of life” that will “generate nostalgic, entertaining content that captivates audiences while reminding them they’re not alone in this scary world.”

Joker: Folie a Deux

Lady Gaga revealed she’s now filming Joker: Folie a Deux in a recent Instagram post.

Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song “Hold My Hand” for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!

The Lair

We also have a final trailer for Neil Marshall’s latest, The Lair, available to stream today on Shudder.

The Lair - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive

Doctor Who

Speaking to GQ, incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies says that the series is ready to broaden across multiple spinoffs again.

So I thought–with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC’s measures–it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that’s fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things.

Sign Here

Variety reports Amazon and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are attached to produce a series based on Claudia Lux’s novel Sign Here. The series will follow “a guy who works in Hell” named Peyote Trip, who “has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century, and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.”

The Orville

According to Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, there is currently no movement on a fourth season of The Orville.

We don’t have anything to share right now. It’s a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth [MacFarlane] did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don’t have anything to share right now.

Archer

However, Chris Parnell recently confirmed to Screen Rant he’s now recording a 14th season of Archer.

I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica. But yeah, I think it’s gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we’ve just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen.

Yellowjackets

Finally, Showtime has released a “buzz” teaser for the second season of Yellowjackets premiering in March.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Buzz Teaser | SHOWTIME

