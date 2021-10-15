The end is in sight for Jodie Whittaker’s groundbreaking run as the title star of the Doctor Who—but it’s not time to bid farewell just yet. We’ve got quite a fight to get through first!



Advertisement

After all, there’s an entire (admittedly rather short) season of TV yet to arrive, along with three more special episodes as she passes the torch to... whoever’s next in the role. But let’s not worry about that torch-passing just yet, because the trailer for her final, six-episode (thanks, covid) season, titled Doctor Who: Flux, has just landed.

As an earlier teaser promised, the Flux is bringing “the Sontarans, the Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravagers, and enemies from across the universe,” and indeed it looks like our heroes are in for a hell of a battle... Cybermen, too? It’s an all-star array of villains!

Whittaker’s not the only one departing from Doctor Who after season 13; as previously announced, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be leaving the show—and series veteran Russell T. Davies, who shepherded the modern Doctor Who revival in 2005, will be coming back aboard for season 14. His 2023 return coincides with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, and the BBC promises his return will be “explosive,” the implications of which probably depends on which Doctor Who fan you happen to be asking.

At any rate, Doctor Who: Flux is being billed as an “event serial,” which means it’ll follow one story throughout those six episodes, and Whittaker’s Time Lord will be joined once again by Yaz (Mandip Gill), as well as series newcomer John Bishop. The season is almost entirely written by Chibnall, with one co-writing credit for Maxine Alderton, and it’s directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and Azhur Saleem. It premieres Halloween night on BBC America.

G/O Media may get a commission $100 off Apple AirPods Max Dazzling sound and active noise canceling, comfort, and integration with Apple devices. Buy for $449 at Amazon

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.