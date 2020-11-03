Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
News

Don't Do This

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:doom feed
doom feedelection 2020
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Dont Do This
Screenshot: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

I have made a terrible mistake.

We do not need to do poll widgets. I absolutely did not need one, much less three of these doom feeds. And yet here I am, refreshing my home screen like a maniac as I stare down a trio of bad decisions. This was a poor life choice that I regret deeply.

Just log off. Reader, just log the hell off.

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

DISCUSSION

sh90706
You_Wont_believe_the_picture_on_page_18

There should just be a simple, non-biased meter, one side is ‘Peaceful Nirvana’, and the other side is ‘2020 doom for 4 more years’ . and a needle pointing towards which is leading.