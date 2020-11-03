Don't Do This

I have made a terrible mistake.
We do not need to do poll widgets. I absolutely did not need one, much less three of these doom feeds. And yet here I am, refreshing my home screen like a maniac as I stare down a trio of bad decisions. This was a poor life choice that I regret deeply.
Just log off. Reader, just log the hell off.
DISCUSSION
There should just be a simple, non-biased meter, one side is ‘Peaceful Nirvana’, and the other side is ‘2020 doom for 4 more years’ . and a needle pointing towards which is leading.