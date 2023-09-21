Doom Patrol's Final Trailer Is an Off-Kilter, Butt-Filled Delight

“All good things are doomed,” warns the marketing for the final chunk of Doom Patrol episodes, but you can bet Max’s DC series about a misfit team of oddly powered superheroes isn’t going to say farewell without some high-stakes action—and at least one battle against “an ever-growing hoard of butts.”



Doom Patrol: The Final Episodes | Official Trailer | Max

Even the official logline makes sure the butts are front and center in your mind: “In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands... and away from the zombie butts.”

If it feels like it’s been a minute since we’ve seen these guys, it’s actually been the better part of the year—the first half of season four wrapped up in January. Star Brendan Fraser picked up an Oscar in the interim! (The rest of the cast includes Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk.)

Doom Patrol’s fourth and final season kicks off with two episodes October 12, followed by a weekly drop through November 9 on Max.

