Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis

Tech

Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis

Egg prices are up 300% in some parts of the country, but these grade-A, free-range memes will keep you satiated while you avoid going to the grocery store.

By
Thomas Germain
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @beingalibertarian / Instagram / Gizmodo

Eggs used to be something you could rely on, a faithful stalwart, always there to boil or fry in moments when my wallet was light and more expensive kitchen staples like beef felt out of reach.

Simpler times. Anyone’s who’s tried to make an omelette recently knows that egg prices are through the roof. In California, unfortunate shoppers have to shell out a stunning $7.37 for a dozen eggs on average, three times what they paid last year, according to the Washington Post. The rest of the country isn’t doing much better, with grocery stores charging Americans an average of $4.25 per dozen eggs. That’s a clucking 120% increase year-over-year. You’re better off buying a living chicken.

A combination of factors are turning yolks into a luxury item. Across the board, an inflation-driven spike in food prices has started to ease, but eggs are an exception. You can thank holdover supply chain and worker shortages from the pandemic, but the bigger culprit seems to be an outbreak of avian flu, which has been ravaging hen houses since an outbreak early last year.

Frugal foodies can’t count on eggs right now, but memes are another story. The internet is always here to turn a crisis into an ironic celebration. Check out these examples of grade-A egg content to keep you occupied while you avoid the grocery store.

Advertisement

2 / 14

Eggs Are Forever

Eggs Are Forever

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @realleswhite / Twitter / Gizmodo

You had me at “Sunny side up.

Advertisement

3 / 14

Maybe If I Eat Ramen For a Week I Can Afford These

Maybe If I Eat Ramen For a Week I Can Afford These

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @dumpaday20 / Instagram / Gizmodo

I’ll be honest, this is actually how I felt at the supermarket last night.

Advertisement

4 / 14

The Person Who Made This Already Ran an Egg Meme Page

The Person Who Made This Already Ran an Egg Meme Page

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @_bythedozen__ / Instagram / Gizmodo

@_bythedozen__ has been posting egg and chicken content for almost a year now. Can’t imagine anyone better suited to cash in on the egg price craze. I guess when life gives you eggs, you make egg memes? Maybe it’s more along the lines of “You can’t make a meme without cracking a few eggs.” I’ve got to workshop that joke, refresh the page, and see if anything better comes before yet another meme beats me to the punch.

Advertisement

5 / 14

I Got That Loud

I Got That Loud

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @PunishedHavoc / Twitter / Gizmodo

Don’t hate the chicken, hate the game.

Advertisement

6 / 14

Tony Eggtana

Tony Eggtana

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @seto__kaibaa / Twitter / Gizmodo

“All I have in this world is my eggs and my word, and I don’t break ‘em for no one!”

Advertisement

7 / 14

Honestly Worth It

Honestly Worth It

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @creepyafshow / Instagram / Gizmodo

You’ll scramble too.

Advertisement

8 / 14

“Egg King” Has a Nice Ring to It

“Egg King” Has a Nice Ring to It

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @carnivorecabal / Instagram / Gizmodo

All I’m saying is if Netflix makes a problematic documentary series about a guy who runs a quasi-legal egg zoo I’ll probably watch.

Advertisement

9 / 14

It’s All About That Grindset

It’s All About That Grindset

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @heyitsalexsu

Now that’s what I call luxury.

Advertisement

10 / 14

Let’s Just Hope Elon Doesn’t Buy a Grocery Store Next.

Let’s Just Hope Elon Doesn’t Buy a Grocery Store Next.

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: tanialamb / lolalambchops.com / Gizmodo

Just imagine him complaining that people aren’t buying bananas because of wokeism.

Advertisement

11 / 14

Let Them Eat Cake (That Isn’t Made With Eggs)

Let Them Eat Cake (That Isn’t Made With Eggs)

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @prettycooltim / Instagram / Gizmodo

Peasants.

Advertisement

12 / 14

Ballin’

Ballin’

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @DJGotALot / Instagram / @gillen1991 / TikTok / Gizmodo

E.E.A.M. (Eggs Rule Everything Around Me)

Advertisement

13 / 14

Book’em Danno

Book’em Danno

Image for article titled Here Are a Dozen Fresh Memes About the Egg Price Crisis
Screenshot: @mex_memezz / Instagram / Gizmodo

Egg-nything you say can be used against you.

Advertisement

14 / 14