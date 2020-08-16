We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Best Of The Week

Elections, Summer Blockbusters, And Roach-Infested Computers: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

alysestanley
Alyse Stanley
Filed to:best of the week
best of the weekBest of Gizmodobig oilmovie theatersBon Appétitnight stalkerTrumptrump administrationborder walljoe bidenkamala harrisChevronElectionsElection Interference
Save
Clockwise from top left: ABC; Elena Scotti (Photos: Shutterstock); Richard Drew (AP); Robyn Beck/AFP (Getty Images)
Clockwise from top left: ABC; Elena Scotti (Photos: Shutterstock); Richard Drew (AP); Robyn Beck/AFP (Getty Images)
Image: Various

The fact that we’re already halfway through August defies explanation. I feel like these past few months will go down as “the summer that never was” given the distinct lack of summer things available to most folks. Beach day? Forget about it. Cookouts? You better be social distancing around that grill. Water park? Ugh, gross, they’re a petri dish of bacteria even when we’re not in a pandemic.

Advertisement

I haven’t gotten sunburned once this year, and do you have any idea how difficult a feat that is for someone as pale as me? The sun cooks me lobster red if I even think about leaving the house without sunscreen (which skincare Tiktok has taught me is practically a cardinal sin). For those of you able to actually get out there and do something other than binge Netflix and doomscroll, I salute you.

Here at Gizmodo, we were tackling the big questions, like why oh why do the creepiest, crawliest critters on Earth—cockroaches—make a home out of so many people’s electronics? Someone please send a note to the universe that that should not be allowed, thank you. The perennially talented Victoria Song also broke down how the flaming death spiral of Bon Appétit’s YouTube channel reflects a much larger problem with media companies in this industry. Namely, the fact that they have zero clue when it comes to making video content work.

Advertisement

Next, the folks at io9 gave us the rundown on this year’s big summer blockbusters that are making their way to a streaming service near you given...you know....the everything going on right now. I’ve been craving a horror movie recently, and Host looks like it might be able to scratch that itch. Though I know I’m in the minority here, I actually liked Unfriended a lot, and the whole “Zoom call gone spooky” idea hits a lot closer to home nowadays than it did before.

Finally, at Earther, our writers explained the frankly mind-boggling method scientists have created for transforming bricks into batteries. As well as how Chevron is playing the roll of “evil big oil” far too well again, this time trying to shut up a climate lawyer because, well, do I even need to explain? Even with such painfully low expectations, oil companies still manage to disappoint.

G/O Media may get a commission
4-Pack: Washable Refrigerator Mats

You can read all these stories and more below:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Jim Lee Says DC Is Still Committed to the Business of Publishing Comics

The Best Photoshop Alternatives That Are Totally Free

Open Channel: Where Do You Stand in the Avatar Wars?

You Can Mark 'Fire Tornado' Off Your 2020 Apocalypse Bingo Card

DISCUSSION