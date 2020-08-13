Are you a frontline worker dealing with new stresses or irresponsible management? Is working (or not working) from home starting to take a psychological toll? How are you coping with reopening? Submit a story using this Google form or send me an email with the subject line “My Covid Story” and provide as much detail as you’re comfortable with.



Authors’ identities have been verified, and submissions have been edited for length, grammar, and clarity.

All things told, my family has been really lucky so far. I was pregnant when the virus started popping up in the US, but talking to my obstetrician and friends who work in maternal-fetal medicine I was hearing the virus wouldn’t be a big deal; I was even advised to try and get it so I could clear the infection and know I wouldn’t need to be separated from the baby at or immediately after birth. Then in the third week of March everything turned on a dime. My friends started seeing some scary shit in pregnant woman, like problems with placentas, and the infection rate in health care workers spiked. All of a sudden I was advised to go home, to quarantine immediately, and to stay there until the baby was six weeks old.



I thank my lucky stars every day that both my work and my husband’s were understanding. His boss was pregnant too and got the same advice the same day, so I think that helped. I went from having six weeks to prepare for maternity leave and train another nurse to work my clinic to six hours. I worked on adrenaline to clean out my inbox, get a semblance of order in place, do a little documentation, and walked out not knowing what I would come back to: if my clinic would make it through the changes I saw coming; if I would have a job to come back to in three months. I picked up my daughter from day care shaking and crying from nerves and stress.



And then everything seemed to just... stop. My husband picked up the next day working from home. I turned a corner of our living room into a school, started lesson planning, tried to give our daughter structure and consistency, keep her entertained, and make sure she stayed on track for kindergarten readiness. I have always loved teachers, but I have a newfound appreciation for pre-K teachers after those few weeks. The rest of March and all of April were interminable, a blur of boredom and isolation and stress: waiting for the baby, arranging grocery pick-ups, pandemic schooling, the same walk twice a day every day up and down our road. My obstetrician visits were absolute high points. My husband and daughter were both jealous that I got to go somewhere, talk to people face-to-face outside our little family unit.



We went into the hospital for a planned induction and my daughter went to stay with my parents. Delivery went smoothly. I was lucky to be able to have my husband with me, and my doctor was happy to discharge me the next day. By then, early May, my area had been really successful in flattening the curve through an aggressive shut down, and we felt fairly confident leaving the hospital that our risk of having been exposed was low. We anticipated a quiet few weeks at home, a continuing downward trend of infection rates, and a return to normalcy as we were ready to reenter the world once the baby hit six weeks.



That was extremely naive. My husband’s mother, who is retired and lives very close to us and enjoys spending a lot of time with our older daughter, was essentially tired of lockdown and had resumed her life as usual. My husband had to do a lot of hard work with his family establishing boundaries. His mother and grandmother met the baby for the first time through our storm door, and it took a while for them to take quarantine seriously enough to be able to come in and hold her and see our older daughter. We had all the stress and exhaustion of having a newborn without any help, without the fun parts of showing off the new baby. It was extra hard on our older daughter having no contact with her friends and then going from at least having me doing our version of homeschooling to basically being on her own to entertain herself during the work day for several weeks.



By the time the baby was six weeks old, my husband’s employer was recalling the people they had allowed to work from home and he returned to the office. Cases were still very low in our area, so at the same time our daughter started back to day care while I spent the last two weeks of my FMLA [ed note: Family Medical Leave Act] home with the baby. I’ve been back at work now for three weeks; the baby is in an in-home day care with two other babies, and our daughter is attending a kindergarten jumpstart summer program through our school district.



As of now, cases are increasing exponentially in our county and surrounding areas. We live in a GOP-controlled state that never implemented any kind of meaningful statewide policies to control disease spread or to support residents as the economy tanked. My husband’s company had its first positive case today; the owner’s response was to gather all the employees together and tell them if they feel unsafe coming into work that he understands and to notify HR you won’t be returning. Who knows how many exposures I have had from my patients, coworkers, people in the building, or the surgeons who use our back stairwell and never wear masks. Our city has finally implemented a masking order but compliance is mediocre and surrounding communities have voted similar ordinances down. The hospital I work in is one of two major hospitals in the area that serve people from multiple states; there is not another significant hospital for 100 miles in any direction.



Having been back in the clinic and the hospital I’ve seen firsthand now what covid can do to people. It’s been really difficult returning to work. I feel like I went through the trauma of the pandemic, of isolation and fear of the unknown, for the first time in March as a civilian and now I’m experiencing it for the first time all over again as a health care worker. All my coworkers are already a bit jaded, almost desensitized to it. Conversations about how to prevent pressure sores on the faces of prone patients are commonplace for them, and a new shock for me.



I know from experience that there’s no way to know who will be affected and how badly, but getting the virus isn’t my primary fear any more. We’re controlling all the risks that we can. What keeps me up at night are all the things we can’t control. As our daughter transitions into kindergarten at the end of August, we go from relying on day care provided through my employer to the school district.



Our school district’s current plan is full steam ahead, full-time in-person learning beginning before Labor Day. They’re masking “as possible” and distancing “as possible” and cleaning more, but I am not at all confident in the school’s ability to control and minimize the spread of infection. It’s a great district with excellent educators, but it’s a mixed rural/suburban district with little available guidance from the public health department and facing some really significant budget cuts from the state at a time when they need more funding, not less. The plan is to move to “blended learning” if there are “extenuating circumstances”. They don’t have a definition (at least that they are providing to the public) for what either of those are. The more urban school district next door is assigning kids to two days of in-person learning, three days of virtual per week. I’m terrified of my daughter’s school shutting down or going part-time like this, but if they were to announce a start to the semester that way or at least what the threshold is for closing down I could plan for it.



We are among the lucky in this part of the country that we both have been able to work through this entire thing without furlough and with me receiving only small reductions in my benefits. I am extraordinarily privileged in that I was able to take so much time off both before and after the birth, almost all paid through a combination of emergency covid leave, maternal leave, and accrued PTO. But now I’ve exhausted my FMLA leave for the year and am out of PTO. I make very little money for a nurse; I chose my field for passion, and though I get a generous amount of PTO and great insurance and other perks that in ordinary times help make up for it, after deductions and daycare I bring home less than $600 a month. We’re absolutely dependent on my husband’s check for expenses. If schools close, I am pretty immediately in a position where I have to leave my job to take care of our kindergartener.



If I stop working, we then have to figure out insurance coverage for the girls. There’s no way of knowing how long I would be out of work, and then there’s no way to know how long it might take me to find work again. My husband and I have long joked that I should go work at Costco because it would almost double my salary but that seems less and less like a joke. I worry about what time off could mean for my long-term earning potential. What will time out of kindergarten mean for the socialization of our daughter? What kind of trauma is she accruing through all of this uncertainty? Her comfort with the terms “quarantine” and “social distancing” and “contagion” bothers me. We bought a rattle for the baby shaped like a dandelion head and I caught her playing with it and her Barbies; she had cast the rattle as the bad guy and named it Coronavirus.



Taking care of one of us if we get sick, I feel totally confident about. Rest, hydration, symptom management, and I know when to seek more aggressive care. What’s terrifying are all the unknowns and how angry I feel all the time. It didn’t have to go like this. Our government has failed us and continues to fail us every day. I don’t know what to do except to keep working, to save what we can, and to keep doing what we’re doing. I guess the only way out is through.

